Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strs Ohio cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,733 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 294,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.