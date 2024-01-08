Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $177.77 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

