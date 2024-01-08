Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $38,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $486.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $500.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

