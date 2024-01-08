Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $38,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
MLM opened at $486.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $500.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.
View Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- There’s a new buy signal flashing for these stocks, Dalio effect?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 retailers that may report huge holiday earnings…and still drop
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- HCA Healthcare Rallies: Weight-loss drugs really a big threat?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.