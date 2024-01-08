Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $38,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PH opened at $453.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.12 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

