Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Target worth $35,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $140.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

