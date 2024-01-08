Strs Ohio Buys 6,771 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $34,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $435.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.16. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

