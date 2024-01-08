Strs Ohio Buys 48,766 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,766 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $34,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 36,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $339.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.66 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

