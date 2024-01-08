Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BABA opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

