Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $47,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $313.59 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

