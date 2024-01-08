StockNews.com Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.75 on Friday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in PPL by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 714,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

