StockNews.com Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.5 %

MTD opened at $1,132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,162.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

