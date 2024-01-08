StockNews.com Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

MCRI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 2.3 %

MCRI stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

