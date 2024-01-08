StockNews.com Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.80.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lear by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lear by 95.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lear by 118.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

