StockNews.com Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Hold

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.