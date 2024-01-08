StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.