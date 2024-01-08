StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

