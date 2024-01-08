StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.20.
About Tarena International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.