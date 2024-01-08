StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

