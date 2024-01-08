StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Hudson Global stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Further Reading
