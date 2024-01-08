StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

