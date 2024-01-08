StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

