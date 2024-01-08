StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
