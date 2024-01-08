StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.00 on Friday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

