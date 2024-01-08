StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of CLRO opened at $1.00 on Friday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Featured Articles
