StockNews.com Downgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Hold

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,399,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,556,000 after acquiring an additional 523,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,067,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.