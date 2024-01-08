Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives $61.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $58.13 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

