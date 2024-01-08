Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

STVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of STVN opened at €26.33 ($28.93) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €18.20 ($20.00) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.02.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18). The business had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.