State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of State Street worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

State Street Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

