Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 362.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $152.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

