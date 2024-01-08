S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $427.93 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.67.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

