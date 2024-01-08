SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

