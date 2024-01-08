Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.44. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $40,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,101,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 360,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.