Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

SIMO stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,080,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

