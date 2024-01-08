Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,999.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($38.19).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,571 ($32.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 769.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,581.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,511.80. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,143.71%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

