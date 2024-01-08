Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,999.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($38.19).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Shell Stock Down 0.9 %
Shell Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,143.71%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
