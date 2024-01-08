Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,940 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra worth $43,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

