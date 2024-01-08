Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,594 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.