Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

