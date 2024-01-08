Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.
SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air
Sealed Air Price Performance
NYSE:SEE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.31.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sealed Air Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sealed Air
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.