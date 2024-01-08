Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 774,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,848,992 shares of company stock valued at $55,696,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

