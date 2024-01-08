RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Raised to $41.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RXST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,313 in the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in RxSight by 38.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in RxSight by 75.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RxSight by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 220.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

