Royal Bank of Canada Raises AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $11.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.2 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

