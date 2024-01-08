Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $145,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

