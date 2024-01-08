Royal Bank of Canada Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Sector Perform

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

