Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROIV. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.