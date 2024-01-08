Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

