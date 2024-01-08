Rexford Industrial Realty’s (REXR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

