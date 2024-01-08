Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Glori Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Glori Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|26.52%
|23.48%
|14.56%
Volatility & Risk
Glori Energy has a beta of 29.34, indicating that its share price is 2,834% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Glori Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Glori Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|$24.29 billion
|2.21
|$7.85 billion
|$20.94
|10.99
Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Glori Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Glori Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|2
|12
|10
|0
|2.33
Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $255.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.
Summary
Pioneer Natural Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Glori Energy
Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
