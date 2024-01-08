Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56%

Volatility & Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 29.34, indicating that its share price is 2,834% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glori Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.21 $7.85 billion $20.94 10.99

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Glori Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 2 12 10 0 2.33

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $255.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

