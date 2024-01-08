Reviewing Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Janus Henderson Group and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 3 5 1 0 1.78 AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.73, suggesting a potential downside of 11.43%. AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 16.12% 8.89% 6.22% AlTi Global N/A 12.37% 7.87%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and AlTi Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.05 billion 2.35 $372.40 million $2.02 14.38 AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats AlTi Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

