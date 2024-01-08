Reviewing Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intchains Group and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million 10.97 $51.50 million ($0.02) -630.00 iSun $76.45 million 0.13 -$53.78 million ($0.59) -0.39

Intchains Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSun. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intchains Group and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

iSun has a consensus price target of $1.92, indicating a potential upside of 732.97%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% iSun -11.30% -41.80% -12.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSun beats Intchains Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

