Reviewing Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Intact Financial and Palomar are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intact Financial and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A Palomar 20.07% 19.71% 5.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Intact Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 29.12 Palomar $327.09 million 4.37 $52.17 million $2.83 20.45

This table compares Intact Financial and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Intact Financial. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intact Financial and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intact Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Palomar 0 2 3 0 2.60

Intact Financial currently has a consensus price target of $186.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Intact Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intact Financial is more favorable than Palomar.

Summary

Palomar beats Intact Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings and changed its name to Palomar Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

