Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROICFree Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROICGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

