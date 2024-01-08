Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.03 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

