Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $168.64 Average PT from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

