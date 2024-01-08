Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

