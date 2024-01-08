Raymond James Raises NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $45.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

